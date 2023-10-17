Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,678 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $19,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $244,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $3,265,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

