Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric
In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.74. 674,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,794. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
