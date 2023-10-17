Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.11.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

