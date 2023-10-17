Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.66. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enerpac Tool Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.