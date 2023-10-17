Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 3.9 %
Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.66. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $28.97.
Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.