Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 6.02%. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

EPAC stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.34. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

About Enerpac Tool Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

