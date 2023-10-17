Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ENI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENI

Institutional Trading of ENI

ENI Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ENI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after acquiring an additional 344,808 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of ENI by 9.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,665,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 148,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 319.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,160 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ENI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

E stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ENI has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.57 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.4725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 4.5%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About ENI

(Get Free Report

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.