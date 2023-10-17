Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of ENI
ENI Trading Up 0.5 %
E stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ENI has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02.
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.57 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ENI Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.4725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 4.5%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.
About ENI
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
