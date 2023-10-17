EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 1.1% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 25.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,398 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,548,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 141.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.41. The stock had a trading volume of 213,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average is $121.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

