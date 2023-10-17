ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Bought by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 55.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.29. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at ePlus

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.42. ePlus had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $574.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 8,311 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $560,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,832. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ePlus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ePlus

ePlus Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.