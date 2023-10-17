EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,700 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 369,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,149.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQGPF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS EQGPF remained flat at $53.00 on Tuesday. 231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.95. EQB has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

