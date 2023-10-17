Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ELS stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.
View Our Latest Analysis on ELS
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Equity LifeStyle Properties
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Chefs’ Warehouse is Cooking Up a Bargain
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is the Worst Case Scenario Price into Overstock?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Renewable Energy, Juiced Yield Make NEE a Long-Term Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.