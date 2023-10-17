Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

