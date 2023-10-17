Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,810,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 16,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 18.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %
Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $91.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.
View Our Latest Research Report on Esperion Therapeutics
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Esperion Therapeutics
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.