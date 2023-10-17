Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,810,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 16,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 18.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $91.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 416,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 106,971 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 124,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 96.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 26.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 334,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,175 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

