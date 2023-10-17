Essex LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,408 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 116,393,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,052,000 after buying an additional 1,827,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,984,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,843,000 after buying an additional 1,088,672 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 637,784 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,795,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 519,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,160,000.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 162,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,203. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $28.37.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

