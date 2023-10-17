Essex LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 426,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 9.0% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Essex LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after buying an additional 1,250,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,737,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.69. 2,803,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,950,996. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

