Essex LLC Buys 597 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Essex LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Boston Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.53. 429,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,582. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 92.67%.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

