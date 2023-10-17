Essex LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Essex LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $782,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 32.0% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.1% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 6.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.37.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,357. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

