Essex LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of IJJ traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.30. The stock had a trading volume of 52,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,420. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

