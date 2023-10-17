Essex LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Essex LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.19. 383,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

