Essex LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Essex LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYJ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,434,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.93. 22,768 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

