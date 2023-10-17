Essex LLC Has $15.02 Million Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Essex LLC reduced its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,610 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 4.2% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Essex LLC owned 1.56% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $15,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock remained flat at $16.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 54,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,946. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

See Also

