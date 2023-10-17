Essex LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Essex LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $242.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.51.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

