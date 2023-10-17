Essex LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Essex LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.73.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.88. 364,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,485. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $80.08 and a one year high of $123.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

