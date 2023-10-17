Essex LLC Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.6% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,412,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,631,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,896,738,000 after purchasing an additional 517,755 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.77. 27,207,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,496,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,323.00, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.42. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

