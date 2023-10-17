Essex LLC Has $7.90 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Essex LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,383 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

