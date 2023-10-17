Essex LLC Has $846,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Essex LLC reduced its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Vale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 46,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in Vale by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 6.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.02.

Vale Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. 7,941,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,844,943. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4056 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

