Essex LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Essex LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,313. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.16. General Electric has a one year low of $53.86 and a one year high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.