Essex LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Essex LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Essex LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after buying an additional 394,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,415,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 597.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IDU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 40,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,129. The stock has a market cap of $805.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $90.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.03.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

