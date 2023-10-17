Essex LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,018,900,000 after buying an additional 600,594,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,915,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,741,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 788,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,234 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,116,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,084. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.88.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

