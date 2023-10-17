Essex LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Essex LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,608 shares during the quarter. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Essex LLC owned about 3.23% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 565,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGHY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 39,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,080. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $19.72.

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

