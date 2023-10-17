Essex LLC Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Essex LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.1% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Honeywell International by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Honeywell International by 4,671.8% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,046,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,092,000 after buying an additional 1,069,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.23. 524,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,955. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.52 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.59 and a 200-day moving average of $194.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.47%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

