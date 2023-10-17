Essex LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Essex LLC cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. 2,029,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,132,585. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $647,614.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,481.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $269,483.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $647,614.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,030,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,448 shares of company stock worth $12,376,316 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.