Essex LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 401.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 386.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHJ traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.66. 15,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,841. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $47.88.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

