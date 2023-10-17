Essex LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Essex LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

