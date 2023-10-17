Essex LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Essex LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.03. 1,620,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,957. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $365.10 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $441.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

