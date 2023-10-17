Essex LLC Sells 128,300 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Essex LLC decreased its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,168 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 128,300 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,278,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $178,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,276 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIG traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,194,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.94.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,225.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

