Essex LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Essex LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 976,377 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,246,000.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.90. 246,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,809. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

