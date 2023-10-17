Essex LLC Sells 1,459 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Essex LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Essex LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $810,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IYF traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.20. 26,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,115. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.52.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

