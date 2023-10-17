Essex LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Essex LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

DIS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.94. 3,014,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,070,898. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.57. The stock has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

