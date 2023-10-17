Essex LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Essex LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.2% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $93.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,030. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.