Essex LLC Sells 20,976 Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

Essex LLC trimmed its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,976 shares during the period. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Essex LLC owned 3.95% of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTEC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,761,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at about $279,000.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DTEC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,056. The stock has a market cap of $98.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.15. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $41.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Profile

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

