Essex LLC Sells 22,009 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Essex LLC reduced its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,009 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC owned 0.34% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,694,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 70,953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after buying an additional 62,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. 10,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $44.19.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

