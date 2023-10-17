Essex LLC Sells 2,582 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $300,000. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 94,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,213. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

