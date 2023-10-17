Essex LLC Sells 420 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Essex LLC trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 10.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.65.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.59. The stock had a trading volume of 310,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,142. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.98. The firm has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a one year low of $276.64 and a one year high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.