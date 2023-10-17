Essex LLC Sells 48,752 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Essex LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,752 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Essex LLC owned 0.15% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 452,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,360. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

