Essex LLC Sells 70 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Essex LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.33. 547,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,654. The stock has a market cap of $380.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $403.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $293.50 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

