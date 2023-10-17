Essex LLC Sells 700 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Essex LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

ED traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $88.93. 929,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,197. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

