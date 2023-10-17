Essex LLC Sells 770 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Essex LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Essex LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYM traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.11. The firm has a market cap of $759.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $112.04 and a 52 week high of $141.48.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

