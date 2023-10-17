Essex LLC Sells 93 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Bank of America raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $574.32. 474,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $555.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

