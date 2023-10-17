Essex LLC Trims Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Essex LLC trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 798.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. 1,790,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

