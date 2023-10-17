Essex LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,659 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 387,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,218. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

